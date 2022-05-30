Con su diseño elegante y deportivo, las Nike Air Max AP canalizan el pasado y el presente con una comodidad de primer nivel. Los destellos tradicionales rinde homenaje a las Air Max 97, y la parte superior estilizada y la mediasuela más suave ofrecen un toque moderno. El diseño de perfil bajo con zona del tobillo acolchada y suave, la malla ventilada y la plantilla cómoda ofrecen un estilo que se puede llevar con cualquier conjunto.
4.1 Estrellas
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 may 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 may 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 abr 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.