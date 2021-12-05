Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft

      Zapatillas - Niño/a

      134,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Blanco/Pure Platinum/Violet Frost/Plata metalizado
      Anthracite/Team Red/Summit White/Negro
      Blanco/Blanco/Blanco/Blanco

      Las zapatillas Nike Air Max 95 Recraft rinden homenaje al 25 aniversario de este icono con un diseño fiel al original. Cuentan con la unidad Air, las líneas de diseño y todo lo que tanto adoras, en este caso, en un modelo ideal para los más pequeños.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Blanco/Blanco/Blanco
      • Modelo: CJ3906-100

      • G E. - 05 dic 2021

        Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems

      • Excellent

        L I. - 27 oct 2021

        Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.

      • Classic shoe!!!

        E R. - 07 sept 2021

        Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.