Las zapatillas Nike Air Max 95 Recraft rinden homenaje al 25 aniversario de este icono con un diseño fiel al original. Cuentan con la unidad Air, las líneas de diseño y todo lo que tanto adoras, en este caso, en un modelo ideal para los más pequeños.
4.5 Estrellas
G E. - 05 dic 2021
Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems
L I. - 27 oct 2021
Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.
E R. - 07 sept 2021
Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.