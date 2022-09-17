Las Nike Air Max 95 Essential se inspiran en el cuerpo humano. La mediasuela representa la columna vertebral, los paneles graduales son los músculos, los orificios de los cordones son las costillas y la malla de la parte superior es la piel.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.3 Estrellas
john867322083 - 17 sept 2022
Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 sept 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - 03 feb 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder