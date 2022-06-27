No hay nada tan cómodo. No hay nada tan demostrado. Las Nike Air Max 90 se mantienen fieles a sus raíces con la icónica suela tipo gofre, los revestimientos cosidos y los detalles de TPU en los ojales. Los colores en contraste aportan un look renovado.
5 Estrellas
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 jun 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 jun 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.