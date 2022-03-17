Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Air Max 90 LTR

      Zapatillas - Niño/a

      119,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Summit White/Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Safety Orange
      Photon Dust/Varsity Red/Blanco/Particle Grey
      Negro/Negro/Blanco/Negro
      Pure Platinum/Gorge Green/University Gold/Negro
      Blanco/Blanco/Blanco/Pink Foam
      Blanco/Plata metalizado/Blanco/Blanco
      Blanco/Violet Frost/Pure Platinum/Plata metalizado
      Blanco/Bright Spruce/Phantom/Barely Volt
      Sesame/Red Clay/Sail/Negro

      Las Nike Air Max 90 LTR vuelven en una versión aún mejor. La amortiguación es más suave y flexible, la unidad Max Air está diseñada para los pies en crecimiento y la forma ofrece más espacio para los dedos. Con el mismo diseño y look, estas zapatillas llevan el modelo favorito de los años 90 a una nueva generación.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Plata metalizado/Blanco/Blanco
      • Modelo: CD6864-100

      Talla y ajuste

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (108)

      4.6 Estrellas

      • Color is off

        f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17 mar 2022

        Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.

      • These run larger than my other air max 90's

        BeatrizV833207188 - 02 feb 2022

        I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.

      • Un classique !

        N A. - 01 ene 2022

        Confortable, Léger, superbe"