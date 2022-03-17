Las Nike Air Max 90 LTR vuelven en una versión aún mejor. La amortiguación es más suave y flexible, la unidad Max Air está diseñada para los pies en crecimiento y la forma ofrece más espacio para los dedos. Con el mismo diseño y look, estas zapatillas llevan el modelo favorito de los años 90 a una nueva generación.
4.6 Estrellas
Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.
BeatrizV833207188 - 02 feb 2022
I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.
N A. - 01 ene 2022
Confortable, Léger, superbe"