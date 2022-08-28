SarahJ574655465 - 28 ago 2022

These are my first ever pair of Air Jordan's and I am pleased that I indulged myself in paying the cost for these as they are the best pair of trainers that I have danced in. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees, have no ACL or ligaments in my left knee, dance 4-5 times a week, these Jordans feel like I'm dancing on air and I have no pain at all afterwards. Have to convince my credit card to purchase some more!