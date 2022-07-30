Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Zapatillas - Mujer

      139,99 €

      Ponte a la altura de las circunstancias con un estilo llamativo. Estas zapatillas reinventan la magia original de un icono con una suela de plataforma y un diseño de perfil bajo. La amortiguación Air te mantiene en pie, y la piel elegante en colores de contraste añade un toque visual.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Sail/Gym Red
      • Modelo: DQ1823-006

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (4)

      5 Estrellas

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 jul 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 may 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14 mar 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!