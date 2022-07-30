Ponte a la altura de las circunstancias con un estilo llamativo. Estas zapatillas reinventan la magia original de un icono con una suela de plataforma y un diseño de perfil bajo. La amortiguación Air te mantiene en pie, y la piel elegante en colores de contraste añade un toque visual.
5 Estrellas
ayannai - 30 jul 2022
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 25 may 2022
I look cool now
14906026998 - 14 mar 2022
I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!