La confección de los 80 rinde homenaje a una era, los detalles llamativos y el estilo sencillo de la red se elevan con un acolchado suave de perfil de corte medio alrededor del tobillo y un cierre de velcro. Y por si fuera poco, la piel nobuck aterciopelada y el ante sintético proporcionan un acabado premium.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4 Estrellas
EmilyS973587410 - 24 ago 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!