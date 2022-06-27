Las Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 cuentan con un diseño resistente y militar inspirado en las AF1 que te llevará a todas partes. La parte superior de piel abatanada de alta resistencia con revestimiento está diseñada para mantener la transpirabilidad. Las lengüetas de la suela exterior, de gran tamaño y preparadas para el invierno, ofrecen tracción sin añadir altura. La correa incorpora un elegante enganche metálico inspirado en los trajes militares tradicionales.
4.8 Estrellas
Anna Bluv - 27 jun 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 jun 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03 may 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!