Las Nike Air Force 1 High LV8 3 recuperan el icónico diseño original del 82 con piel de ante suave y llamativa. La unidad Air-Sole amortigua cada pisada para ofrecer comodidad durante todo el día. Regulación de la correa del tobillo para un ajuste perfecto.
5 Estrellas
danielle h. - 21 ene 2022
so cute and comfy !!
A N. - 20 ene 2022
My son loved them, very nice
S H. - 19 dic 2021
Love them! They are super comfortable and look great with every color and almost every style.