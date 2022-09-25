Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      119,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Blanco/Blanco
      Diseña tu propio producto Nike By You

      El fulgor sigue vivo en las Nike Air Force 1 '07, un modelo original de baloncesto que introduce un nuevo giro a sus ya característicos revestimientos con costuras duraderas, sus acabados impecables y la cantidad perfecta de reflectante.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Blanco
      • Modelo: CW2288-111

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (724)

      4.7 Estrellas

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 sept 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 sept 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 sept 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.