Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Zapatillas para mujer

      119,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones

      Sin faltas, sigue el juego. Confeccionadas con, al menos, un 20 % de materiales reciclados por peso, el modelo original que hizo historia se actualiza con piel sintética.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Negro/Plata metalizado/Blanco
      • Modelo: DC9486-101

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se ha diseñado de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de los grandes pasos en nuestro camino hacia un futuro con cero huella de carbono y cero residuos es la elección de los materiales, ya que suponen más del 70 % de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (46)

      4.7 Estrellas

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 may 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 may 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 may 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike