El pantalón corto Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast es ligero y ceñido y cuenta con un ajuste estilizado para tu carrera diaria. El llamativo estampado destaca con un diseño de arcoíris para quienes aman el logotipo Swoosh. Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
3.5 Estrellas
b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 may 2022
I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.
8947250769 - 28 mar 2022
Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.