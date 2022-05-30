Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Air Fast

      Pantalón corto de running de talle medio y 18 cm - Mujer

      31,47 €
      44,99 €
      30 % de descuento

      El pantalón corto Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast es ligero y ceñido y cuenta con un ajuste estilizado para tu carrera diaria. El llamativo estampado destaca con un diseño de arcoíris para quienes aman el logotipo Swoosh. Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 50 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color mostrado: Smoke Grey
      • Modelo: DM7791-084

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla S y 171 cm de altura
      • Ajuste ceñido que se adapta al cuerpo

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (2)

      3.5 Estrellas

      • Great shorts - size up.

        b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 may 2022

        I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.

      • Nice but very tight.

        8947250769 - 28 mar 2022

        Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.