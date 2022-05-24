Estos leggings son suaves, cómodos y elásticos, y se convertirán en un básico del día a día. Están confeccionados con un tejido de punto de algodón para su uso durante todo el día, y muestran el amor por el estilo A-I-R de arriba a abajo.
dco1029 - 25 may 2022
Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!
Padded bra - 23 may 2022
These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.
Ailani - 23 may 2022
My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.