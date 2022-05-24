Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Air Essentials

      Leggings - Niña

      27,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones

      Estos leggings son suaves, cómodos y elásticos, y se convertirán en un básico del día a día. Están confeccionados con un tejido de punto de algodón para su uso durante todo el día, y muestran el amor por el estilo A-I-R de arriba a abajo.

      • Color mostrado: Rush Pink/Sangria/Dark Sulfur
      • Modelo: DM8369-666

      Talla y ajuste

      • Ajuste ceñido que se adapta al cuerpo

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (23)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        dco1029 - 25 may 2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Leggings

        Padded bra - 23 may 2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Girl

        Ailani - 23 may 2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike