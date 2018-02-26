Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

      Nike AF1 Lover XX

      Zapatillas - Mujer

      129,99 €

      Off White/Plata claro
      Cinder Orange/Cinder Orange

      Este diseño presenta una silueta sencilla sin cordones con una mediasuela más gruesa, un interior suave y perforaciones iridiscentes que brillan cuando reciben luz directa.

      • Color mostrado: Off White/Plata claro
      • Modelo: AO1523-100

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (1)

      5 Estrellas

      • Beyond expectations!

        RachelK962675194 - 26 feb 2018

        All AF1s run slightly large on my feet (normally a 9 in Nike, but consistently an 8.5 in AF1 for my preferences). These slides are stylish, sleek and comfortable. I love simplicity and versatility, and these do just that, while maintaining a high-fashion feel. I really like these and plan to keep!