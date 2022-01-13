Con el pantalón corto Nike AeroSwift estarás listo para ponerte en marcha.Tiene un diseño ligero y transpirable, con un práctico bolsillo para guardar objetos pequeños. Este producto está confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
4.3 Estrellas
S I. - 13 ene 2022
Lo he comprado para mi marido. Le sienta de maravilla y le resulta comodisimo.
E A. - 08 dic 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - 03 dic 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.