      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike AeroSwift

      Pantalón corto de running de 5 cm - Hombre

      69,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Carmesí claro/Ghost Green
      Naranja/Ghost Green
      Negro/Blanco

      Con el pantalón corto Nike AeroSwift estarás listo para ponerte en marcha.Tiene un diseño ligero y transpirable, con un práctico bolsillo para guardar objetos pequeños. Este producto está confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco
      • Modelo: CJ7837-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 191 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda
      • Entrepierna: 6 cm (talla M)

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (39)

      4.3 Estrellas

      • Muy cómodo

        S I. - 13 ene 2022

        Lo he comprado para mi marido. Le sienta de maravilla y le resulta comodisimo.

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08 dic 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them

      • Small shorts even smaller than expected

        Working Mama - 03 dic 2021

        Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.

