      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike AeroSwift

      Pantalón corto de running de 10 cm - Hombre

      45,47 €
      64,99 €
      30 % de descuento

      Con el pantalón corto Nike AeroSwift estarás listo para la carrera gracias a su diseño ligero. La tecnología de capilarización del sudor y la cintura con ventilación mantienen la frescura y la transpirabilidad mientras estás en movimiento. Este producto se ha confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color mostrado: Vivid Purple/Carmesí brillante
      • Modelo: CJ7840-552

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 186 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda
      • Entrepierna: 9,5 cm (talla M)

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (25)

      3.9 Estrellas

      • Elow - 22 nov 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 nov 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 nov 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

        Producto recibido gratis o valorado como parte de un sorteo/obsequio.
        #productsprovidedbynike