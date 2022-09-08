Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike AeroSwift

      Pantalón corto de running - Mujer

      La innovadora tecnología se combina con materiales ligeros para ayudarte a alcanzar tu mejor meta. El pantalón corto Nike AeroSwift se centra en la velocidad gracias a un tacto suave y un ajuste entallado que te ayuda a moverte con libertad.

      • Color mostrado: Vivid Purple/Carmesí brillante
      • Modelo: CZ9398-551

      • Modelo: talla S y 177 cm de altura
      • Ajuste entallado a medida

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 sept 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 jun 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 abr 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.