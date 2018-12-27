Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike AeroLayer

      Chaqueta de running - Mujer

      69,97 €
      100 €
      30 % de descuento

      Que el mal tiempo no te detenga. La chaqueta de running Nike AeroLayer para mujer ofrece transpirabilidad, la temperatura perfecta y la máxima ligereza, al tiempo que la cubierta resistente al agua evita que te mojes. Su ajuste ceñido al cuerpo no añade volumen para que sigas corriendo con total libertad.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Atmosphere Grey
      • Modelo: 930555-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla S y 175 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para un toque holgado y cómodo

      Evaluaciones (1)

      5 Estrellas

      • Very Cute

        7327555852 - 27 dic 2018

        My son brought me this running jacket as a Christmas gift. I'm 5.2 and 125 lbs and he me a small and it fit perfect. It's very thin so don't plan on running outside just now. Very stylish, highly recommend it.