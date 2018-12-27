Que el mal tiempo no te detenga. La chaqueta de running Nike AeroLayer para mujer ofrece transpirabilidad, la temperatura perfecta y la máxima ligereza, al tiempo que la cubierta resistente al agua evita que te mojes. Su ajuste ceñido al cuerpo no añade volumen para que sigas corriendo con total libertad.
5 Estrellas
7327555852 - 27 dic 2018
My son brought me this running jacket as a Christmas gift. I'm 5.2 and 125 lbs and he me a small and it fit perfect. It's very thin so don't plan on running outside just now. Very stylish, highly recommend it.