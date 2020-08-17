La gorra Nike AeroBill Classic 99 Gorra cuenta con tejido que capilariza el sudor y la transpirabilidad mejorada de las perforaciones cortadas alrededor de la parte delantera, trasera y en los laterales. Las aberturas adicionales en la parte superior ofrecen una mayor ventilación para mantener la frescura.
4.2 Estrellas
M A. - 17 ago 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12 ago 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11 ago 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.