      Nike AeroBill Classic 99

      Gorra

      27,99 €

      La gorra Nike AeroBill Classic 99 Gorra cuenta con tejido que capilariza el sudor y la transpirabilidad mejorada de las perforaciones cortadas alrededor de la parte delantera, trasera y en los laterales. Las aberturas adicionales en la parte superior ofrecen una mayor ventilación para mantener la frescura.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Blanco
      • Modelo: AV6956-011

      Evaluaciones (5)

      4.2 Estrellas

      • BEST HAT E.V.E.R!!

        M A. - 17 ago 2020

        I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.

      • Breanna D. - 12 ago 2020

        It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice

      • Nice hat

        L A. - 11 ago 2020

        Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.