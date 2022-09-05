La humedad y el viento son otro obstáculo en las carreras hacia la grandeza. Mantente a la altura del desafío con nuestro pantalón Run Division resistente al mal tiempo. Hemos empleado un innovador diseño para ofrecer una protección avanzada contra los elementos y mantener la comodidad en condiciones extremas. Además, hemos colocado aberturas con cremallera en el muslo y la parte inferior de las piernas para que puedas controlar la temperatura. Con un diseño para combatir el frío que puedes llevar solo o combinarlo con otras prendas. Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
2.4 Estrellas
14321458816 - 05 sept 2022
It has poor quality and after 1 month of purchase, the seam of the back pocket and that of the right boot break. I do not recommend these pants and the temperature control slider is uncomfortable.
15440033165 - 17 may 2022
The zips at the middle were designed to control temperature, but it is uncomfortable when the zips touch your legs.
CamilleL939661279 - 13 ene 2022
I gifted that running pant to my husband for Christmas but had to return it back at the side zip pockets are not confortable at all. He could feel them scratching his skin walking a few steps trying the pants so imagine during a run.