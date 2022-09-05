Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division

      Pantalón de running - Hombre

      54,97 €
      109,99 €
      50 % de descuento

      La humedad y el viento son otro obstáculo en las carreras hacia la grandeza. Mantente a la altura del desafío con nuestro pantalón Run Division resistente al mal tiempo. Hemos empleado un innovador diseño para ofrecer una protección avanzada contra los elementos y mantener la comodidad en condiciones extremas. Además, hemos colocado aberturas con cremallera en el muslo y la parte inferior de las piernas para que puedas controlar la temperatura. Con un diseño para combatir el frío que puedes llevar solo o combinarlo con otras prendas. Para la confección de este producto se ha empleado, al menos, un 75 % de fibras de poliéster reciclado

      • Color mostrado: Negro
      • Modelo: DD6051-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 191 cm de altura
      • Ajuste entallado a medida
      • Entrepierna: 74,5 cm

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (5)

      2.4 Estrellas

      • 14321458816 - 05 sept 2022

        It has poor quality and after 1 month of purchase, the seam of the back pocket and that of the right boot break. I do not recommend these pants and the temperature control slider is uncomfortable.

      • The designers must have never wore this pant

        15440033165 - 17 may 2022

        The zips at the middle were designed to control temperature, but it is uncomfortable when the zips touch your legs.

      • Nice product on the photos but not confortable at all

        CamilleL939661279 - 13 ene 2022

        I gifted that running pant to my husband for Christmas but had to return it back at the side zip pockets are not confortable at all. He could feel them scratching his skin walking a few steps trying the pants so imagine during a run.