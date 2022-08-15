Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Sudadera con capucha de tejido Fleece

      109,99 €

      Carmesí claro/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Tras recorrer los maravillosos glaciares de Islandia, nuestro equipo de diseño se inspiró para hacer una sudadera con capucha y forro de tejido Fleece 21 que pudiera mantener la calidez y repeler el agua, y que podrás usar tanto en caminatas de entretiempo como en invernales. Además, está confeccionada con al menos un 75 % de materiales sostenibles y utiliza una combinación de algodón orgánico y fibras de poliéster recicladas.

      • Color mostrado: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Modelo: DH3087-126

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 185 cm de altura
      • Ajuste oversize para una sensación holgada
      • Si sueles llevar modelos de hombre, elige tu talla habitual. Si sueles llevar modelos de mujer, elige una talla menos.

      Método de fabricación

      • La combinación de poliéster reciclado y algodón orgánico crea un material de alto rendimiento que reduce las emisiones de carbono y requiere una menor cantidad de agua y productos químicos en comparación con las mezclas elaboradas con poliéster virgen y algodón de cultivo convencional.
      • El algodón orgánico se cultiva sin productos químicos sintéticos y requiere menos agua que el algodón convencional. El poliéster reciclado reduce los residuos y las emisiones de carbono aproximadamente un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (6)

      3.7 Estrellas

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 ago 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 jun 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 may 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.