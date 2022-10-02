Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Pantalón militar - Hombre

      189,99 €

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Negro/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      Buscamos la inspiración en Smith Rock para crear con el pantalón militar Nike ACG "Smith Summit", una prenda ligera y duradera. Ofrece un ajuste holgado que se puede convertir en un pantalón corto cuando empieza a hacer calor. Su gran número de bolsillos mantienen tu equipación a mano, y el mosquetón incorporado te permite enganchar las llaves. Este producto está confeccionado con al menos un 75% de poliéster reciclado y fibras de nylon recicladas.

      • Color mostrado: Velvet Brown/Negro/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Modelo: DN3943-220

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 188 cm de altura
      • Ajuste holgado con un perfil amplio

      Método de fabricación

      • El nylon reciclado de los productos Nike empieza con una variedad de materiales, como moquetas recicladas o redes de pesca. El nylon se limpia, se clasifica y se desmenuza en virutas antes de someterse a los procesos de reciclado mecánicos o químicos para crear nuevos hilos de nylon reciclado.
      • Las prendas confeccionadas con materiales hechos a partir de nylon reciclado reducen las emisiones de carbono hasta un 50 % en comparación con el nylon virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (2)

      5 Estrellas

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02 oct 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07 jul 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.