Buscamos la inspiración en Smith Rock para crear con el pantalón militar Nike ACG "Smith Summit", una prenda ligera y duradera. Ofrece un ajuste holgado que se puede convertir en un pantalón corto cuando empieza a hacer calor. Su gran número de bolsillos mantienen tu equipación a mano, y el mosquetón incorporado te permite enganchar las llaves. Este producto está confeccionado con al menos un 75% de poliéster reciclado y fibras de nylon recicladas.
5 Estrellas
ZacZ530788556 - 02 oct 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07 jul 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.