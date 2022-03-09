Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike ACG "Smith Summit"

      Pantalón militar - Hombre

      179,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones

      Equípate para la naturaleza con el diseño resistente y preparado para el mal tiempo del pantalón con bolsillos Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Después de viajar al parque natural "Smith Rock" de Oregón, EE. UU., en busca de inspiración, creamos este pantalón. El dobladillo abierto y la pernera entallada aportan un ajuste holgado e informal. Esta prenda se ha confeccionado con al menos un 75 % de fibras de nylon recicladas.

      • Color mostrado: Velvet Brown/Dark Smoke Grey/Campfire Orange
      • Modelo: CV0655-220

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 186 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda
      • El ajuste es holgado; te recomendamos que pidas tu talla habitual para un look amplio y una talla inferior para un ajuste más ceñido

      Método de fabricación

      • El nylon reciclado de los productos Nike empieza con una variedad de materiales, como moquetas recicladas o redes de pesca. El nylon se limpia, se clasifica y se desmenuza en virutas antes de someterse a los procesos de reciclado mecánicos o químicos para crear nuevos hilos de nylon reciclado.
      • Las prendas confeccionadas con materiales hechos a partir de nylon reciclado reducen las emisiones de carbono hasta un 50 % en comparación con el nylon virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (32)

      4.3 Estrellas

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 09 mar 2022

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13 ene 2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.

      • Impractical for hikes, decent for streetwear

        HansB - 21 nov 2021

        Was planning to use these pants for long hikes, but after dozens times of trying these, my conclusion is: less is more. There are too many (not completely thought out) functionalities on these pants. First, due to their roomy size, the pants rub against eachother between the upper legs. Second, the ropes at the ankles loosen very easily, even after a tight knot. Third, the belt loosens after a while of walking. There are better options out there for hikes, especially for this price.