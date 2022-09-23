Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike ACG "Smith Summit"

      Pantalón cargo - Mujer

      89,97 €
      179,99 €
      50 % de descuento

      Equípate para la naturaleza con el diseño resistente y preparado para el mal tiempo del pantalón cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Después de viajar al parque Smith Rock de Oregón en busca de inspiración, el resultado es el cuidado diseño del pantalón resistente ideal. Está confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de materiales sostenibles y utiliza una combinación de poliéster reciclado y fibras de nylon reciclado. El dobladillo abierto y la pernera entallada aportan un ajuste holgado e informal. Su gran número de bolsillos mantienen tu equipación a mano, y el mosquetón incorporado te permite enganchar las llaves.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Negro/Summit White
      • Modelo: CV0617-011

      Talla y ajuste

      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda
      • El ajuste es holgado; te recomendamos que pidas tu talla habitual para un look holgado y una talla inferior para un ajuste más ceñido

      Método de fabricación

      • El nylon reciclado de los productos Nike empieza con una variedad de materiales, como moquetas recicladas o redes de pesca. El nylon se limpia, se clasifica y se desmenuza en virutas antes de someterse a los procesos de reciclado mecánicos o químicos para crear nuevos hilos de nylon reciclado.
      • Las prendas confeccionadas con materiales hechos a partir de nylon reciclado reducen las emisiones de carbono hasta un 50 % en comparación con el nylon virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (5)

      4.2 Estrellas

      • Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 sept 2022

        Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..

      • Idk about the fit...

        6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 abr 2022

        These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.

      • Love them!!

        2646200815 - 19 feb 2022

        My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)