Equípate para la naturaleza con el diseño resistente y preparado para el mal tiempo del pantalón cargo Nike ACG "Smith Summit". Después de viajar al parque Smith Rock de Oregón en busca de inspiración, el resultado es el cuidado diseño del pantalón resistente ideal. Está confeccionado con, al menos, un 75 % de materiales sostenibles y utiliza una combinación de poliéster reciclado y fibras de nylon reciclado. El dobladillo abierto y la pernera entallada aportan un ajuste holgado e informal. Su gran número de bolsillos mantienen tu equipación a mano, y el mosquetón incorporado te permite enganchar las llaves.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.2 Estrellas
Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 sept 2022
Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..
6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 abr 2022
These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.
2646200815 - 19 feb 2022
My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)