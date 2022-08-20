Sigue sumando kilómetros con estas zapatillas pensadas tanto para la ciudad como para parques y senderos. Están diseñadas y probadas en el escarpada región del Pacífico Noroeste, por lo que la parte superior con combinación de materiales aúna la durabilidad con un estilo sencillo. La suela exterior de goma con un patrón de ranuras preciso y de gran resistencia se adapta a los terrenos resbaladizas y rocosos para que puedas subir, bajar, atravesar y rodear.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.8 Estrellas
PatrickW489286821 - 20 ago 2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 10 ago 2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 02 ago 2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.