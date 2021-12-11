Los calcetines Nike ACG "Kelley Ridge" ofrecen la comodidad que necesitas con un diseño de calcetín. El material cálido se combina con un diseño anatómico para ofrecer el ajuste adecuado cuando hace frío. Estos calcetines transpirables y suaves están diseñados para ayudarte a darlo todo con seguridad.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
5 Estrellas
3761522079 - 11 dic 2021
I've wanted to check out ACG socks for awhile and I'm a fan. Wasn't sure on the sizing since I normally wear a 12. I went with the L 8-12 and they fit perfect.