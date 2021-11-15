La aventura te llama.El pantalón Nike ACG supera los desafíos con un tejido ligero confeccionado con fibras de nylon 100 % recicladas.Está pensado para el frío inesperado de los días cálidos, por lo que puedes guardarlo fácilmente cuando no lo uses o abrir la cremallera de los dobladillos de las piernas para facilitar la ventilación.Los detalles sutiles son un guiño a los conos de ceniza, resultado natural de la lava enfriada de los famosos volcanes de Hawái.
4.5 Estrellas
EricFRESH - 15 nov 2021
I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.
HIKE_NIKE - 06 jul 2021
This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.