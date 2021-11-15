Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"

      Pantalón cortavientos - Hombre

      94,99 €

      Medium Olive/Cargo Khaki/Caqui
      Off Noir/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White

      La aventura te llama.El pantalón Nike ACG supera los desafíos con un tejido ligero confeccionado con fibras de nylon 100 % recicladas.Está pensado para el frío inesperado de los días cálidos, por lo que puedes guardarlo fácilmente cuando no lo uses o abrir la cremallera de los dobladillos de las piernas para facilitar la ventilación.Los detalles sutiles son un guiño a los conos de ceniza, resultado natural de la lava enfriada de los famosos volcanes de Hawái.

      • Color mostrado: Off Noir/Dark Smoke Grey/Summit White
      • Modelo: DB1134-045

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 188 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda

      Método de fabricación

      • El nylon reciclado de los productos Nike empieza con una variedad de materiales, como moquetas recicladas o redes de pesca. El nylon se limpia, se clasifica y se desmenuza en virutas antes de someterse a los procesos de reciclado mecánicos o químicos para crear nuevos hilos de nylon reciclado.
      • Las prendas confeccionadas con materiales hechos a partir de nylon reciclado reducen las emisiones de carbono hasta un 50 % en comparación con el nylon virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (2)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • Nice pants, just not very water resistant

        EricFRESH - 15 nov 2021

        I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.

      • A WINDBREAKER for your LEGS.

        HIKE_NIKE - 06 jul 2021

        This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.