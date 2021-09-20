Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike ACG

      Camiseta - Hombre

      42,99 €

      Holgada, espaciosa y lista para la calle, ,a camiseta Nike ACG mantiene la comodidad con un estampado que rinde homenaje al diseño "All Conditions Gear". Este producto está confeccionado con materiales 100 % sostenibles, utilizando una combinación de fibras de poliéster reciclado y algodón orgánico. La mezcla contiene al menos un 10 % de fibras recicladas o un 10 % de fibras de algodón orgánico.

      • Color mostrado: Negro
      • Modelo: DJ3642-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Ajuste holgado con un perfil amplio

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Método de fabricación

      • La combinación de poliéster reciclado y algodón orgánico crea un material de alto rendimiento que reduce las emisiones de carbono y requiere una menor cantidad de agua y productos químicos en comparación con las mezclas elaboradas con poliéster virgen y algodón de cultivo convencional.
      • El algodón orgánico se cultiva sin productos químicos sintéticos y requiere menos agua que el algodón convencional. El poliéster reciclado reduce los residuos y las emisiones de carbono aproximadamente un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (1)

      5 Estrellas

      • Love the color

        EricFRESH - 20 sept 2021

        It really pops. The shirt feels high quality and more durable than the average shirt, but still comfortable. I went down half a size and that was the right call.