Disfruta de los espacios naturales y llénate de tierra hasta arriba con las Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Para celebrar sus 30 años, el legendario diseño de senderismo incluye una unidad Air en la planta del pie, tecnología Huarache de gran sujeción alrededor del talón y una mediasuela moteada para ofrecer una comodidad y un estilo inconfundibles.La piel nobuck suave de la parte superior añade durabilidad, al tiempo que la zona del tobillo elástica te permite personalizar el ajuste.Átate los cordones y prepárate para tu próxima aventura.
3.9 Estrellas
2646200815 - 05 abr 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 feb 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 ene 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.