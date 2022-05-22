Omite para ir al contenido principal
      Nike Ace Summerlite

      Zapatillas de golf - Mujer

      59,97 €
      99,99 €
      40 % de descuento

      Hemos recuperado este modelo, que es mejor que nunca. Las Nike Ace Summerlite actualizan el diseño de malla original con una capa fina y flexible que aleja la suciedad. Incluso cuentan con un suave microforro de ante, tan cómodo que puedes llevarlas sin calcetines. Además, el nuevo patrón de tracción integrada ofrece la máxima ligereza sin sacrificar el agarre.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Photon Dust/Negro/Pink Prime
      • Modelo: DA4117-105

      Talla y ajuste

      • El ajuste es ceñido; te recomendamos pedir media talla más de la habitual.

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (4)

      4.8 Estrellas

      • Great Summer shoes - recommend to go down a half size

        CathrionaH - 22 may 2022

        Got these in pink. Lovely lightweight Summer shoe. Am normally a standard size 39 but these are a generous size. Recommend to go down half a size.

      • Lightweight and comfortable with performance to match.

        ScreenName525547824 - 06 dic 2021

        A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE

      • I have gotten at least four or five new pairs in the last month or so very happy with every item I have gotten

        D I. - 09 sept 2021

        I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10