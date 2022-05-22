Hemos recuperado este modelo, que es mejor que nunca. Las Nike Ace Summerlite actualizan el diseño de malla original con una capa fina y flexible que aleja la suciedad. Incluso cuentan con un suave microforro de ante, tan cómodo que puedes llevarlas sin calcetines. Además, el nuevo patrón de tracción integrada ofrece la máxima ligereza sin sacrificar el agarre.
Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.
4.8 Estrellas
CathrionaH - 22 may 2022
Got these in pink. Lovely lightweight Summer shoe. Am normally a standard size 39 but these are a generous size. Recommend to go down half a size.
ScreenName525547824 - 06 dic 2021
A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE
D I. - 09 sept 2021
I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10