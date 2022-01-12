Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sostenibles

      Nike Therma FIT Academy Winter Warrior

      Pantalón de fútbol de tejido Knit - Hombre

      30,47 €
      54,99 €
      44 % de descuento

      Solo porque la temporada termine no significa que tu entrenamiento tenga que hacerlo.Los campeones se forjan fuera de temporada, por lo que el pantalón Nike Therma FIT Academy Winter Warrior está diseñado para mantener la calidez mientras afinas tu juego.Este producto está fabricado con fibras de poliéster 100 % reciclado.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Total Orange
      • Modelo: DC9142-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla M y 188 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado empleado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. A continuación, los pellets se transforman en el hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos, para proporcionar un rendimiento máximo con un menor impacto en el medioambiente.
      • Además de reducir los residuos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta un 30 % en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera una media anual de 1.000 millones de botellas de plástico de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro programa Move to Zero para avanzar en el camino hacia la neutralidad del carbono y la eliminación de residuos. Entre otras cosas, estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con materiales sostenibles con el fin de ayudar a proteger el futuro del entorno en el que vivimos y jugamos.

      Evaluaciones (4)

      4.3 Estrellas

      • Great Fit and Look:

        M Y. - 12 ene 2022

        My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.

      • Great fit, great quality.

        F S. - 05 ene 2022

        Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.

      • E D. - 03 ene 2022

        Really comfortable best. I recommend