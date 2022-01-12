Solo porque la temporada termine no significa que tu entrenamiento tenga que hacerlo.Los campeones se forjan fuera de temporada, por lo que el pantalón Nike Therma FIT Academy Winter Warrior está diseñado para mantener la calidez mientras afinas tu juego.Este producto está fabricado con fibras de poliéster 100 % reciclado.
4.3 Estrellas
M Y. - 12 ene 2022
My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.
F S. - 05 ene 2022
Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.
E D. - 03 ene 2022
Really comfortable best. I recommend