La bolsa de deporte Nike Academy Team ofrece un diseño duradero y pensado para organizar tus cosas. Sus compartimentos específicos proporcionan espacio para el balón, las botas y la ropa, al tiempo que sus múltiples correas te permiten transportar cómodamente tu equipación vayas donde vayas.
2 Estrellas
HarryG835380355 - 01 mar 2022
Great size and compartments very very useful bag, but after 6 months of light use the stitching for the arm strap has broken - recommended for gym use and that's about it, will not be able to tolerate holidays and long travel, or carrying shopping