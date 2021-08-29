Perfecto tanto para las carreras del día a día como para las competiciones. El pantalón corto Nike 10K está confeccionado con un tejido ligero que capilariza el sudor para mantener la transpirabilidad. El bolsillo abierto en la parte delantera permite guardar objetos pequeños.
KatieA509652333 - 29 ago 2021
Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.
T H. - 05 ago 2021
Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !
M I. - 06 jul 2021
Fajne