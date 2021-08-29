Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike 10K

      Pantalón corto de running - Mujer

      24,99 €

      Perfecto tanto para las carreras del día a día como para las competiciones. El pantalón corto Nike 10K está confeccionado con un tejido ligero que capilariza el sudor para mantener la transpirabilidad. El bolsillo abierto en la parte delantera permite guardar objetos pequeños.

      • Color mostrado: Gunsmoke/Gunsmoke/Vast Grey/Wolf Grey
      • Modelo: 895863-036

      Talla y ajuste

      • Modelo: talla S y 170 cm de altura
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación cómoda
      • Entrepierna: 9 cm (talla S)

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (14)

      3.7 Estrellas

      • Super comfy and good quality!

        KatieA509652333 - 29 ago 2021

        Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.

      • Génial !

        T H. - 05 ago 2021

        Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !

      • Recenzja

        M I. - 06 jul 2021

        Fajne