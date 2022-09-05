Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Nike Force 1 LE

      Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a

      69,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Blanc/Blanc
      Negre/Negre

      Aquest és el material del qual estan fetes les llegendes. Les Nike Force 1 LE recuperen una icona de bàsquet de l'any 1982 per convertir-la en un model per al dia a dia en un disseny completament blanc o negre. La durabilitat, l'amortiment i el tacte increïbles presenten un clàssic als més petits.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Blanc
      • Model: DH2925-111

      Talles i ajustos

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Ressenyes (24)

      4.7 Estrelles

      • nice product

        AurielleC232854262 - 05 de set. de 2022

        GOOD SHOE LOVE IT

      • Stepping in my AF1

        10261923631 - 29 de juny de 2022

        I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.

      • Love!!

        Guest G. - 12 de gen. de 2022

        Fits perfectly and comfortable!