Aquest és el material del qual estan fetes les llegendes. Les Nike Force 1 LE recuperen una icona de bàsquet de l'any 1982 per convertir-la en un model per al dia a dia en un disseny completament blanc o negre. La durabilitat, l'amortiment i el tacte increïbles presenten un clàssic als més petits.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
4.7 Estrelles
AurielleC232854262 - 05 de set. de 2022
GOOD SHOE LOVE IT
10261923631 - 29 de juny de 2022
I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.
Guest G. - 12 de gen. de 2022
Fits perfectly and comfortable!