      Nike Flex Runner 2

      Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a

      37,99 €

      Negre/Photo Blue/University Gold/Blanc
      Pink Foam/Flat Pewter/Photo Blue/Blanc
      Negre/Anthracite/Photo Blue/Flat Pewter
      Blanc/Blanc
      Barely Volt/Volt/Negre/Bright Spruce
      Negre/Cool Grey/Blanc/Or metal·litzat
      Carmesí brillant/Red Clay/Game Royal/Sail
      Grey Fog/Volt/Photo Blue/Volt

      Sortim a jugar? Les Nike Flex Runner 2 estan dissenyades per als més petits que no paren de jugar, sigui al pati o a qualsevol altre lloc. No inclou cordons. Per això són molt ràpides de posar i de treure. Els tancaments amb veta adherent i el disseny semblant a un botí garanteixen un ajust cenyit mentre corren i salten.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Blanc
      • Model: DJ6040-100

      Ressenyes (3)

      3.7 Estrelles

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 de set. de 2022

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - 23 d’ag. de 2022

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - 23 de maig de 2022

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.