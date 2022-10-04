Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Mitjons alts (2 parells)

      17,99 €

      Els mitjons Nike Everyday estan tenyits per afegir un toc divertit durant l'entrenament, just el que volies. Aquest model colorit d'estil alt amb tecnologia Dri-FIT t'ofereix comoditat mentre ho dones tot.

      • Color mostrat: Multicolor
      • Model: DH6096-903

      Ressenyes (2)

      5 Estrelles

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04 d’oct. de 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • Warm and cozy

        SoumenduG - 28 d’abr. de 2022

        Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.