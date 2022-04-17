Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Mitjons No-Show d'entrenament (3 parells)

      11,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Multicolor
      Negre/Blanc
      Blanc/Negre

      Potencia el teu entrenament amb els mitjons Nike Everyday Lightweight. Els fils suau amb tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

      • Color mostrat: Blanc/Negre
      • Model: SX7678-100

      Ressenyes (39)

      4 Estrelles

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17 d’abr. de 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19 de gen. de 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11 de gen. de 2022

        Socks are very nice