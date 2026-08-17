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Nike Dunk Low Sabatilles - Nen/a - Blanc/Shimmer/Blanc/Shimmer

Nike Dunk Low

Sabatilles - Nen/a

30 % de descompte
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquestes sabatilles, inspirades en el bàsquet, seran la joia de la teva col·lecció. Els panells, l'amortiment i un patró de la sola d'estil retro fan que es mantinguin fidels a l'estil clàssic de Nike.


  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Shimmer/Blanc/Shimmer
  • Model: IU7766-134

Nike Dunk Low

30 % de descompte

Aquestes sabatilles, inspirades en el bàsquet, seran la joia de la teva col·lecció. Els panells, l'amortiment i un patró de la sola d'estil retro fan que es mantinguin fidels a l'estil clàssic de Nike.

Avantatges

  • La part superior de pell sintètica és duradora i còmoda.
  • Les perforacions a la puntera afegeixen transpirabilitat.
  • La sola exterior de goma completa proporciona una tracció duradora i presenta un patró de tracció similar a les originals.

Detalls del producte

  • Zona del turmell de perfil baix
  • Part superior de pell sintètica
  • Cordons clàssics
  • Color mostrat: Blanc/Shimmer/Blanc/Shimmer
  • Model: IU7766-134

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (1141)

4.8 estrelles

  • Daughter Loves Dunks

    NiiqueWiitDaDimples

    My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.

  • JasmineW223231254

    My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms

  • Legoooo!

    AmandaM261010329

    Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!

Nike Dunk Low Sabatilles - Nen/a

Nike Dunk Low

30 % de descompte

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