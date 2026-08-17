Nike Dunk Low Sabatilles - Nen/a

Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
Aquestes sabatilles, inspirades en el bàsquet, seran la joia de la teva col·lecció. Els panells, l'amortiment i un patró de la sola d'estil retro fan que es mantinguin fidels a l'estil clàssic de Nike.
Nike Dunk Low
Aquestes sabatilles, inspirades en el bàsquet, seran la joia de la teva col·lecció. Els panells, l'amortiment i un patró de la sola d'estil retro fan que es mantinguin fidels a l'estil clàssic de Nike.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.8 estrelles
Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
JasmineW223231254
My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms
Legoooo!
AmandaM261010329
Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!
Nike Dunk Low