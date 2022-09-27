Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Samarreta de tirants d'ajust estàndard - Dona

      24,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Particle Grey/Jaspiat/Negre
      Alligator/Blanc
      Light Thistle/Blanc
      Blanc/Negre
      Negre/Blanc

      La samarreta de tirants Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika és la nostra part superior més versàtil, dissenyada per a totes les formes d'entrenament, des de l'entrenament amb màquines fins als mats o les curses. El teixit suau i lleuger (fabricat amb un 100 % de fibres de polièster reciclat) es presenta en un estil transpirable per mantenir la frescor i la transpirabilitat.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
      • Model: DD4941-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 180 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (26)

      4.3 Estrelles

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 de set. de 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 de set. de 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 d’ag. de 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.