      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Part superior de màniga llarga de running - Home

      37,99 €

      Puntuació alta

      Suma quilòmetres amb una peça lleugera que et protegeix contra el sol.La part superior Nike Dri-FIT Miler està confeccionada amb un teixit suau que capil·laritza la suor per ajudar els corredors de qualsevol nivell a mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.Aquest producte està confeccionat amb un 100 % de fibres de polièster reciclat.

      • Color mostrat: Negre
      • Model: DD4576-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 188 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust estàndard per a una sensació relaxada i natural

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (28)

      4.4 Estrelles

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 de març de 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 de nov. de 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 de nov. de 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

