La gorra Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight manté la protecció durant les carreres.El disseny ventilat proporciona refrigeració, i la corretja regulables a la part posterior permet triar l'ajust.Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 50 % de fibres de polièster reciclat.
04 de jul. de 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
18 de juny de 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
22 de març de 2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.