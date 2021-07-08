Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Pantalons curts cenyits de running - Dona

      64,99 €

      Negre/Blanc
      Carmesí brillant/Lapis/Negre

      Aquests pantalons curts cenyits ofereixen una subjecció excepcional i més elasticitat mentre et concentres en la cursa. Estan confeccionats amb una tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor, alhora que integren característiques innovadores i materials lleugers amb un ajust precís per mantenir la frescor quan corres a velocitat màxima des del principi fins al final.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
      • Model: CJ2367-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 178 cm d'alçada
      • Ajust cenyit per a una sensació que abraça el cos
      • Llargada de l'interior del camal: 10 cm (talla S)

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (8)

      4.4 Estrelles

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 08 de jul. de 2021

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 de nov. de 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 d’oct. de 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.