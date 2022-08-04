Les Nike Daybreak, que es van llançar per primer cop l'any 1979, recuperen un look icònic del passat. Incorporen la mateixa sola exterior de goma tipus gofra per oferir un estil vintage autèntic.
Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.
4.7 Estrelles
VerónicaG548308991 - 04 d’ag. de 2022
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - 09 de jul. de 2022
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - 08 de jul. de 2022
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!