      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature

      Sabatilles - Home

      Una combinació d'un flaix del passat i la innovació. Les Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature estan confeccionades en un 20 % amb contingut reciclat. Hem reemplaçat la pell d'alt impacte amb pell sintètica per oferir un look elegant, suau i fàcil de combinar. El logotip Swoosh gran aporta un toc retro.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
      • Model: DH3160-001

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (2)

      5 Estrelles

      • Take one size larger

        MelvinBroersma - 22 de febr. de 2022

        Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.

      • Du style et du confort dans une basket.

        V I. - 30 de gen. de 2022

        Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.