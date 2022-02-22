Una combinació d'un flaix del passat i la innovació. Les Nike Court Royale 2 Next Nature estan confeccionades en un 20 % amb contingut reciclat. Hem reemplaçat la pell d'alt impacte amb pell sintètica per oferir un look elegant, suau i fàcil de combinar. El logotip Swoosh gran aporta un toc retro.
5 Estrelles
MelvinBroersma - 22 de febr. de 2022
Really nice looking shoes, which is off course my personal opinion. Don't expect too much of how sustainable the shoes are. But then again everythings in that direction helps. Oh and if you have wide feet, skip these shoes.
V I. - 30 de gen. de 2022
Chaussures très confortables. Taille juste.