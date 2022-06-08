Les Nike Court Legacy recuperen un model bàsic d'eficàcia provada per retre homenatge a una història lligada a la cultura del tennis. La part superior rugosa, els repunts tradicionals i el logotip Swoosh retro barregen els mons de l'esport i la moda. Ofereix un look increïble que transmet bones sensacions.
4.5 Estrelles
ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08 de juny de 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 de maig de 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.