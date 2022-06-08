Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Court Legacy

      Sabatilles - Home

      48,97 €
      74,99 €
      34 % de descompte

      Blanc/Desert Ochre/Negre
      Negre/Blanc

      Les Nike Court Legacy recuperen un model bàsic d'eficàcia provada per retre homenatge a una història lligada a la cultura del tennis. La part superior rugosa, els repunts tradicionals i el logotip Swoosh retro barregen els mons de l'esport i la moda. Ofereix un look increïble que transmet bones sensacions.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
      • Model: DH3162-001

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • Aquest producte s'ha dissenyat de manera responsable utilitzant materials reciclats de residus dels consumidors i del procés de fabricació. Un dels nostres passos més importants en el nostre objectiu d'eliminar els residus i les emissions de carboni és triar els nostres materials perquè representen més del 70 % de la petjada de qualsevol producte. Mitjançant la reutilització de plàstics, fils i teixits, reduïm significativament les nostres emissions. El nostre objectiu és utilitzar tants materials reciclats com sigui possible sense comprometre el rendiment, la durabilitat i l'estil.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (2)

      4.5 Estrelles

      • Great Shoe!

        ca2ddb14-469c-41fc-b2e9-0798f8f7cc67 - 08 de juny de 2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22 de maig de 2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.